NYU Langone's Rusk Rehabilitation, devoted entirely to inpatient and outpatient care, research, and training in rehabilitation medicine for both adults and pediatric patients, is rolling out Physitrack, a solution that allows clinicians to engage with patients around high-quality exercises, education and outcomes data throughout the patient journey.

Patients can instantly access key content via a Physitrack-powered patient portal and apps, where they can engage with a clinician, watch video demonstrations of their prescribed exercises and record compliance, enhancing patient outcomes and improving choice as they progress through their journey.

Nader Mherabi, Chief Information Officer at NYU Langone says: "At NYU Langone Health, we're dedicated to transforming the digital patient experience. In the physical therapy space, Physitrack offers a user friendly, convenient digital solution for our patients that fits into our digital patient experience strategy. Our aim is to give patients more choices for how and when they access our services, bringing care into the community and closer to home."

Physitrack offers a high quality, stable, scalable and easy to use solution that benefits both patients and clinicians. Some of the benefits of Physitrack are:

A wealth of high-quality videos that accurately display how exercises should be performed

Recorded outcomes using outcome measures, as well as in-app reporting of how much pain a patient feels, how easy it was to perform exercises, and what they have been able to complete

Ability for clinicians to select and tailor delivery frequency of prescribed exercises, NYU Langone-specific educational articles and outcome measures

Data analysis capabilities allowing the wider analysis of patient outcomes in order to provide better care

Specialized Telehealth providing the ability to engage with patients in real-time around exercises and education

Physitrack has been successfully implemented widely across Rusk Rehabilitation and is immediately available to qualified patients.

