SecureTrust, a leading compliance and risk assessment services provider, today announced that it has become a member of the European membership organisation, Vendorcom.

Vendorcom Europe is a multi-stakeholder membership organisation that connects seekers, solvers and shapers in the European Payments Community. Shaping the collaborative and competitive landscape in payments since launching in 2003, it has established itself as Europe's definitive forum for keeping in touch with the what's what and who's who in payments. Through Vendorcom, SecureTrust will connect with the key stakeholders in the European Payments Community to help improve compliance programmes, security strategies, simplify the way organisations manage compliance and risk, and provide industry-leading consulting on Small Merchant PCI Compliance and Security programmes.

Commenting on the membership, Michael Petitti, president at SecureTrust said: "SecureTrust is thrilled to become a member of Vendorcom. With the launch of the SecureTrust brand in the past year, we're excited to continue working with our terrific community of partners and customers while also strengthening our ties in the European market. Vendorcom has a long history of fostering collaboration among the many stakeholders in the payment industry from merchants to financial institutions and we look forward to being part of the conversation."

SecureTrust launched over a year ago as the compliance and risk management arm of Trustwave. Building on a history of delivering security and compliance services for more than 25-years under the Trustwave brand, SecureTrust is continuing the tradition of helping businesses large and small throughout the world achieve and maintain compliance as threats to data and privacy evolve.

Vendorcom Chairman Paul Rodgers said: "It's great to have SecureTrust joining the community and demonstrating its collaborative credentials in doing so. For over 15 years, payment security and risk management has been a core theme within the community and I know that SecureTrust, with its international track record of providing consultancy and technology solutions will be able to contribute strongly in the Vendorcom forums whilst gaining the broadest possible perspective on changing trends and market needs."

About Vendorcom

Vendorcom is Europe's merchant payments forum, founded in 2003 to deliver innovation through collaboration. It offers a hub for providers and users of payments solutions to enable them to keep their finger on the pulse of this rapidly changing environment. It provides current, independent, authoritative, and transformative knowledge and analysis through an extensive community development program of conferences, forums and networking activities for members.

About SecureTrust

SecureTrust, a division of Trustwave, leads the industry in innovation and processes for achieving and maintaining compliance and security. SecureTrust delivers world-class consulting, compliance and risk assessment services and solutions for the enterprise market as well as tailored merchant risk management programmes and solutions for merchant program sponsors around the globe. To learn more about SecureTrust, visit https://www.securetrust.com.

