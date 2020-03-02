Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUTA ISIN: US03815U3005 Ticker-Symbol: UDJP 
Frankfurt
02.03.20
10:36 Uhr
5,700 Euro
+2,320
+68,64 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,920
5,050
10:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC5,700+68,64 %