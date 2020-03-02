Moneypenny Joins Forces With VoiceNation and Ninja Number to Strengthen Position in the US Market

LONDON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneypenny, the UK's leading provider of web chat, answering services and outsourced switchboards for small and large businesses, has extended its services in the US with the acquisition of VoiceNation and Ninja Number. The details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

VoiceNation is an award-winning bilingual telephone answering provider and Ninja Number is a cutting-edge business phone app which provides a virtual phone system for entrepreneurs. Both companies were co-founded by Jay Reeder and Graham Taylor in 2002 and are based in Atlanta Georgia.

Moneypenny is the market leader and fastest growing company in its sector, with over 750 staff and 20% growth year-on-year with offices in the UK and in Charleston, South Carolina. It delivers outsourced telephone answering, live chat, switchboard and a host of technology-enabled services to a wide range of businesses, from sole traders to multi-national corporations. Moneypenny handles 15 million calls and chats annually for more than 13,000 clients in the UK and US.

In 2018 Moneypenny's co-founder, Ed Reeves, introduced investment from ECI Partners to help drive the Company's ambitious growth plans and this latest acquisition will take US revenue from 10% of the group total to over 25%. The company plans to sustain its growth plans with further acquisitions in the future. Demand for Moneypenny's services is growing at a significant rate as businesses continue to look at ways to improve how they interact with customers, and to maximize operational efficiencies.

Over the past 18 years, VoiceNation has offered a quality virtual receptionist service to clients. Ninja Number provides a virtual phone system which works with business owners' mobiles to manage their communications and allows them to manage their personal and business life from one device.

Joanna Swash, CEO of Moneypenny comments, "We are delighted to welcome VoiceNation and Ninja Number into the Moneypenny family. They are both award-winning, successful brands and the combination of these businesses will further complement the services we can offer our clients in the US. Our aim is to be the number one provider in the US for outsourced communications, supporting businesses of all sizes to deliver a great customer experience with every interaction, regardless of channel.

"Jay Reeder and Graham Taylor and their team have built an incredible business and we look forward to supporting their future growth."

Jay Reeder, co-founder of VoiceNation and Ninja Number adds: 'We are excited about the opportunities this next phase presents for our business and more importantly, for our team and customers.

"We have really enjoyed working with Moneypenny on this deal and appreciate their refreshingly open and honest approach. There's a great fit not just with our cutting edge technology, AI driven products, and our service offerings, but more importantly with our culture and ethos. Looking after your people and putting the needs of the customer front and centre, are key values both organisations deeply care about."

About Moneypenny

Moneypenny is the world's leading provider of telephone answering, outsourced switchboard, live chat and customer contact solutions. Moneypenny works with businesses of all shapes and sizes, from sole traders right up to multinational corporations. Moneypenny has over 750 staff based in the UK and Charleston, USA. The company was founded by a brother and sister team in 2000 and currently handles over 15 million calls and live chats for 13,000 businesses. Moneypenny is proud to have won the Queen's Award for Enterprise and has been recognised in The Sunday Times '100 Best Companies to Work For' six times.

VoiceNation

VoiceNation is America's leading answering service, offering call answering 24 hours a day and bilingual service. It has provided quality answering services clients for more than 18 years.

Ninja Number

Ninja Number provides a virtual phone system which works with business owners' mobiles to manage their communications and allow them to focus on more important aspects of their business and personal life. Ninja Number use leading-edge technology and artificial intelligence to create a mobile app that will save time and money. With multiple extensions, businesses appear bigger and more professional.