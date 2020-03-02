OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MARCH 2, 2020 at 11:15 AM

Outotec Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares on February 28, 2020

Outotec's Board of Directors decided on February 5, 2020 (Stock Exchange Release on February 6, 2020) to issue Outotec shares held by the company for the payment of free shares of Outotec's Employee Share Savings Plans from the 2017, 2018 and 2019 savings periods.

Outotec's Employee Share Savings Plan is offered for all employees globally in countries where there are no local legal, taxation or administrative restraints. Employees participating in the Plan save a proportion of their salary for purchasing Outotec shares.

Final number of employees eligible for share reward from the saving periods 2017, 2018 and 2019 was 915.

Final number Outotec shares paid as reward on February 28, 2020 was of 278.390 shares. After the payment, Outotec holds a total of 993.238 own shares.



For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Jari Ålgars, CFO

Tel. +358 20 529 211



e-mail firstname.lastname@outotec.com



DISTRIBUTION:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.outotec.com