LocoSoco Group Plc - Sustainability Audit and Board Appointments

LocoSoco Group Plc

("LocoSoco", or "the Company")

Sustainability Audit and Board Appointments

Monday 2nd March 2020

LocoSoco Group Plc, the Wiener Borse DM traded company that builds technology to profit from creating sustainable communities, is pleased to announce the launch of a Sustainability Audit and two Board Appointments.

Sustainability Audit:

LocoSoco are pleased to launch a Sustainability Audit for businesses. Trained auditors will attend a business premises and perform an audit on the business and it's processes to discover where changes can be made to improve environmental impact and achieve a zero carbon rating. The audited company will then be furnished with a list of suggestions on how best to make those changes in areas including.

• Energy usage and wastage

• Waste disposal and handling

• Supply of materials and sundries

• Cleaning & maintenance.

Where appropriate, our auditors will recommend LocoSoco's MyEco.site, MyDistro.co and MyRefillShop as part of any change solution to achieve a zero carbon rating.

To get your business audited, contact sustainability.audit@locoso.co

Board Appointments:

Former Google Strategic Marketing Director Sarah Speake and marketing expert Anna Palmgren-Houel have today joined the LocoSoco advisory board as Non-Executive Directors to help guide LocoSoco in driving sustainability across a range of business sectors.

Sarah Speake commented: "As an Advisory Board member for WWF and a parent, I very much have a vested interest in driving the sustainability agenda. LocoSoco epitomise a vision for sustainability that I whole-heartedly believe in and endorse. I am confident that LocoSoco have the people and the ability to drive a genuine change in attitude across the commercial landscape "

Anna Palmgren-Houel commented:"The serious climate challenges we are all facing demand novel thinking. James and the Locosoco team are providing a commercial framework to empower local communities, while bringing sustainable products and services to their doorsteps. I am thrilled to be part of the journey"

CEO James Perry commented: "Sarah and Anna are both highly regarded as evangelists for sustainable living, and bring a huge depth of experience and contacts to our board. Added to this, they both share our vision to drive the ongoing move toward sustainable living into communities across the UK and beyond.

As we launch our Sustainability Audit, I am confident that both Sarah and Anna will play key roles in driving this forward. I am delighted to welcome them both to the LocoSoco board."

Sarah Speake - Experience and Background:

Founder of Speake up Consulting, Sarah specialises in Aligning Board, Business & Brand. She is a goal-oriented, commercially driven former Board level CMO and senior Sales Director with 25' years experience, specialising in business transformation & delivery. Sarah spent 7 years at Google, as Sales Director for Technology, and latterly as Strategic Marketing Director. Aside from holding these senior roles at Google, she is also known as an inspirational motivator, leader, mentor and coach, and has an excellent track record for implementing positive business change. Sarah is a proud member of WACL (Women in Advertising & Communications London), a passionate believer in Diversity driving better business and winner of a global TIAW (The International Alliance for Women) award for economic empowerment of women. Sarah is also a Marketing Academy mentor, a Cherie Blair Foundation mentor and holds a Professional Accreditation in Coaching at Henley Business School

Anna Palmgren-Houel - Experience and Background:

Anna is an international marketing and business leader, with 20+ years' experience across 30+ countries. She is passionate about building brands, developing people, exploring digital boundaries, leading transformation and driving sustainability. She has a wide skill set across the full marketing mix in B2C, D2C and B2B, with experience in both operational country level and global central roles for multinationals, SMEs (incl. Private Equity backed) and start-ups. Companies & Brands include Britvic, E&J Gallo, Tommee Tippee, Miele, Moet Hennessy and Ericsson. Anna's extensive experience, broad skills, energy, inclusive leadership style and can-do-attitude has enabled her to deliver results across a broad range of contexts and cultures.

About LocoSoco Group Plc

LocoSoco builds technology to profit from creating sustainable communities. We work with community partners to turn community assets into eco-enterprises enabling them to generate additional revenues whilst going green.

Community partners have the opportunity to engage with their local community on sustainability, whilst also earning additional revenue for themselves, their businesses and causes.

LocoSoco Group Plc listed on the Austrian Wiener Borse Direkt Market in February 2019.