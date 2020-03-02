The government has suggested PV plant operators accept a 'voluntary' 12.5% reduction in feed-in tariffs. If developers refuse, policymakers could impose 15-25% cuts, albeit with payment contracts extended five years. The drastic measures are being considered to reduce the cost of the state-owned Guaranteed Buyer body, which purchases all electricity generated in Ukraine from renewable energy facilities.The Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine is considering retroactively slashing feed-in tariffs (FITs) for large scale PV projects 15-25%, trade body the Ukrainian Association ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...