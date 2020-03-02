Orion Oyj: Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2019 and Corporate Governance Statement published

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 MARCH 2020 at 12.00 EET



Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2019 and Corporate Governance Statement published

Orion Group's Financial Statement documents for 2019 have been published. The documents are available in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orion.fi/en.



The official Financial Statement documents, which include the Financial Statements, the Report by the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report are available in Finnish at http://www.orion.fi/yhtiokokous2020.



Orion's Corporate Governance Statement for year 2019, adopted by the Board of Directors, is published as a separate report in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orion.fi/en.





Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

