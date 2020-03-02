TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02-March-2020 / 11:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +-------------+---------------+ |Title: | | +-------------+---------------+ |First name: |Friedrich-Peter| +-------------+---------------+ |Last name(s):|Joussen | +-------------+---------------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------+---------------------------+ |Position:|Member of the managing body| +---------+---------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +------+ |TUI AG| +------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |529900SL2WSPV293B552| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000TUAG000| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-----------+ |Acquisition| +-----------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+-------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +---------+-------------+ |7.788 EUR|1043.592 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |1138.8 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |1630.2 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |2176.2 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |2620.8 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |2987.4 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |2995.2 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |2995.2 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |2995.2 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |3120 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |3525.6 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.736 EUR|4092.344 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |4290 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.728 EUR|5316.864 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.754 EUR|5427.8 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.746 EUR|5422.2 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.724 EUR|5406.8 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |5647.2 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |6091.8 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.784 EUR|6227.2 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.776 EUR|6220.8 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |6240 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.764 EUR|6211.2 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.75 EUR |6781.25 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.742 EUR|6967.8 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |7800 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.732 EUR|8760.356 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.756 EUR|8919.4 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.74 EUR |9133.2 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |9352.2 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |9360 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.738 EUR|10051.662 EUR| +---------+-------------+ |7.73 EUR |10381.39 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |11700 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |11700 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |11700 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |11700 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |11700 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |11700 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |11700 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |11700 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |11700 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.748 EUR|12009.4 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |12480 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.726 EUR|12601.106 EUR| +---------+-------------+ |7.734 EUR|16465.686 EUR| +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |18720 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.772 EUR|24419.624 EUR| +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |28275 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |33610.2 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.78 EUR |45513 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |46971.6 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.76 EUR |56461.76 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |78054.6 EUR | +---------+-------------+ |7.8 EUR |106212.6 EUR | +---------+-------------+ d) Aggregated information +----------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +----------+-----------------+ |7.7842 EUR|778424.234 EUR | +----------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2020-02-27; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+-----+ |Name:|Xetra| +-----+-----+ |MIC: |XETR | +-----+-----+ ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 49796 EQS News ID: 987171 End of Announcement EQS News Service

