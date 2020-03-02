2 March 2020

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Issue of equity

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard" or "the Company") announce that they have received notice to convert £440,000 of the 7.5 per cent Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes 2020 (the "Loan Notes") into shares.

The Convertible Notes carry the right of conversion into Ordinary Shares at the rate of 10p per share as a result the board have resolved to issue 4,400,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each.

Furthermore, the holder of the Loan Notes subject to the conversion have requested that the interest due to September 2019 and March 2020, net of withholding tax, be paid in shares at the current mid-market price of 2.75p per share. As a result, the board have resolved to issue a further 962,627 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each.

As a result, a total of 5,362,627 ordinary shares of £0.001 each are being issued.

As a result of these allotments the Company now has 9,581,784 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The above figure of 9,581,784 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

There are no further outstanding convertible loan notes.

As a result of these issues the following shareholdings exist: -

Shareholder Shareholding (number) Shareholding (percentage) Richard Murray 2,437,558 25.4% Barry Fromson 1,727,727 17.8% John Reilly 1,218,779 12.7% Seventy Seven Properties Limited 548,450 5.7% Peter Harding 243,756 2.5%

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

