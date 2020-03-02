Leading Chinese innovator expands Avanci marketplace to 38 patent owners

Avanci announced that OPPO has joined its licensing platform, bringing the number of patent owners on the platform to 38, including several Chinese companies. Avanci's one-stop marketplace offers a license to the vast majority of 2G, 3G and 4G cellular standard essential patents for Internet of Things products and connected vehicles, through a single agreement with a transparent, fixed price royalty.

Kasim Alfalahi, founder and chief executive officer of Avanci, said: "We are delighted to welcome OPPO, a smartphone industry leader, to the Avanci platform. Through our platform, we enable companies such as OPPO to earn a reasonable return on their R&D investments, through an efficient marketplace that balances the interests of patent owners and licensees around the world, and enables continued innovation."

Adler Feng, senior director of intellectual property at OPPO, said: "OPPO has always been committed to promoting the healthy development of the industry. We are willing to license OPPO's essential patent portfolio to the industry based on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. We are pleased to offer our 3G and 4G communications standard essential patents for licensing through Avanci to IoT and automotive manufacturers."

Avanci's one-stop marketplace has transformed the way companies share technology by licensing intellectual property from many different patent holders in a single transaction. By streamlining the technology sharing process, Avanci is accelerating the growth of the Internet of Things by providing automotive and IoT manufacturers with an efficient and transparent way to access the wireless technology needed to bring their products online. Fourteen automotive brands are already licensed through Avanci for their connected vehicles.

About Avanci

Avanci believes that sharing technology in the Internet of Things era can be simpler. As our connected world evolves, we want to help it happen faster and more efficiently. Our one-stop solution is designed to enable the success of the ecosystem, bringing convenience and predictability to the technology licensing process. In our marketplace, those with essential patents can share their innovations, and companies creating connected products for the Internet of Things can access the patented wireless technology they need to be successful in one place, with one agreement and for one fair, flat rate. Founded in 2016, Avanci is headquartered in Dallas.

www.avanci.com

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone "Smiley Face" in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 4 R&D centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. More than 40,000 of OPPO's employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

www.oppo.com

