WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
Frankfurt
02.03.20
08:19 Uhr
5,900 Euro
+0,100
+1,72 %
AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

PR Newswire

London, March 2

AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 March 2020:

Bond code: AECI01
ISIN: ZAG000153974
Coupon: 8,350%
Interest amount due:ZAR7 494 410,96

Bond code: AECI02
ISIN: ZAG000153982
Coupon: 8,550%
Interest amount due:ZAR11 084 547,95

Interest period:11 December 2019 to 10 March 2020
Payment date:11 March 2020
Date convention: Following Business Day

2 March 2020

Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

