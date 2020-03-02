AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification
London, March 2
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 March 2020:
Bond code: AECI01
ISIN: ZAG000153974
Coupon: 8,350%
Interest amount due:ZAR7 494 410,96
Bond code: AECI02
ISIN: ZAG000153982
Coupon: 8,550%
Interest amount due:ZAR11 084 547,95
Interest period:11 December 2019 to 10 March 2020
Payment date:11 March 2020
Date convention: Following Business Day
2 March 2020
Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)