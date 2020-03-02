Aspiegel Accelerates the Development of Its HMS Ecosystem

DUBLIN, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI and HONOR have hosted the Product and Strategy Virtual launch in Barcelona, Spain on 24 Feb, announced the new key product HUAWEI Mate Xs, HONOR 9X Pro, and HONOR View 30 Pro, with the latest progress of HUAWEI AppGallery and HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) Ecosystem.

"Moving forward, we will continue expanding our app ecosystem in the AppGallery with hopes to not only create a secure and reliable platform, but also to provide consumers with more choice. The continued success of this thriving ecosystem will remain one of our highest priorities," said Richard Yu, CEO of HUAWEI Consumer Business Group.

As the qualified digital services provider of HUAWEI and HONOR device in more than 60 countries across Europe, America and Oceania, etc., Aspiegel Limited will continue providing trustworthy, best-in-class mobile services, including AppGallery, Mobile Cloud, Assistant, Browser, Video and more, to more than 60M users. HMS Ecosystem exists to enable consumers to seize the opportunity of a new mobile experience.

AppGallery is the destination for quality apps for users.

AppGallery - one of the major HMS Apps provided by Aspiegel, is the official app distribution platform of HUAWEI and Honor devices, providing a new alternative to its users and covering mainstream apps and services worldwide.

AppGallery is the world's first app marketplace where developer real-name verification is needed. The four-step review process involves malicious behaviour detection, security vulnerability scanning, privacy leak check and manual real-name review, as well as post-release app inspection and a mechanism for user feedback.

As Aspiegel rolls out localisation services in additional markets, the AppGallery will bring even more popular, innovative and trusted apps to HUAWEI device users around the world. More and more global developers have applied HMS's unique software and hardware capabilities for app development, and have launched their apps to AppGallery, to deliver a better experience for consumers together.

Assistant now adds Sports and Stocks cards for live updates

The new HUAWEI Mate Xs launched at Barcelona is a testament to Aspiegel's commitment to HMS Ecosystem. It comes preloaded with a series of HMS apps that are optimised for the novel form factor, including Assistant.

What's more, Aspiegel also added two new cards on the Assistant including Sports Card for live scores and Stocks Card for stock markets live updates. The Sports and Stocks card will be inducted into the smart care section of the application.

This new version of Assistant is available on AppGallery starting February 24 for EMUI 10.0 version or above HUAWEI phones*.

HMS Core 4.0 helps developers create an all-scenario smart experience

Powering seamless connectivity, HMS plays a critical role in accelerating the realisation of HUAWEI and HONOR's "1+8+N" All-scenario Seamless AI Life strategy. HMS Core 4.0 is a collection of tools made for partners and app developers to create unique, new experiences that tap into the full open technical capabilities.

Machine Learning Kit has the ability to detect and identify the shapes and features of a user's face based on seven criteria, including facial expressions, gender, age and clothing. This kit enables developers to easily integrate beautification features, as well as text and object recognition into their apps.

Scan Kit greatly shortens the development time needed for implementing QR code and barcode scanning capabilities into apps.

With the Map Kit, developers can easily implement customised maps and add tags, as well as implement services such real-time global road condition reporting and extremely accurate route planning in more than 200 countries/regions.

Developers are welcome to be part of this ecosystem, and together with Aspiegel, cultivating an intelligent ecosystem that empowers global consumers in the 5G era.

Security and Privacy as the first priority

Privacy and security are embedded in Aspiegel's services according to GDPR, local laws and security standards. Aspiegel is a leader in security management, transparency and privacy compliance for personal data. HUAWEI ID in EU/EEA also received the EuroPriSe seal.

Jervis Su, CEO of Aspiegel Limited, said: "We are building an ecosystem that brings out a new 5G future experience. To create a better future where everything is connected, Aspiegel provides mobile services that empower an all-scenario experience. Working collaboratively with our partners and developers, we will ensure that consumers are provided with services feature security protection, high quality and innovative experience."

Editor's note: HUAWEI users who have updated to EMUI 10.0 or above can download HAUWEI Assistant through beta test link: https://huaweimobileservices.com/AssistantEarlyBird/

About ASPIEGEL LIMITED

ASPIEGEL LIMITED is a mobile services provider, founded in 2015 and located in the capital of Republic of Ireland. By powering up the business partners & continuously improving the eco-system, ASPIEGEL is committed to bring the best digital life experience in all scenarios to every Huawei & Honor device users in Europe.

Contact:

mediarelations@aspiegel.com

https://consumer.huawei.com/de/