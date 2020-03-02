InterestSpring LLC: Business Owners Have Until March 15, 2020 to E-File Form 7004, Says Tax2efile.com

IRS Form 7004 is the Automatic Business Tax Extension Filing Form

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Tax2efile.com, a leading online tax filing service provider, would like to remind business owners that the due date to e-file Form 7004 is quickly approaching. Those who want to file the automatic business tax extension filing form 7004 must do so by March 15, 2020.

To learn more about the rules regarding the IRS 7004 efiling, please visit https://www.tax2efile.com/efile-7004-form.

As a company spokesperson noted, IRS Form 7004 is used to file for an automatic extension of time when filing business tax returns for a partnership, a multiple member LLC filing as a partnership, a corporation, or S-corporation.

"The IRS form 7004 will provide your businesses with the convenience of a 5-1/2 Month, 6-Month or 7-Month extension before the original due date of the tax return," the spokesperson noted, adding that to avoid any late fees and penalties, people must file this extension by March 15.

"Otherwise you may be subject to receiving a penalty from the IRS, which can be as much as 25 percent."

As an IRS approved vendor with over a decade of professional tax expertise under its belt, Tax2efile is pleased to help business owners who need to e-file Form 7004 before the deadline. For people who have questions about this tax form or any others, Tax2efile's friendly and knowledgeable US based support team is ready and able to assist; they will also guide every individual who files IRS Form 7004 to ensure they receive the automatic extension that they desire.

In addition to helping people to file their tax forms in mere minutes, Tax2efile is pleased to email a confirmation that everything was successfully e-filed. After a request for extension through Form 7004 is transmitted to the IRS by Tax2efile, the individual will normally receive an IRS confirmation through email and SMS within just 30 minutes.

Most importantly, the Tax2efile website is safe and secure. "Tax2efile knows the value of data security, being a trusted partner of IRS as well as accredited with the Better Business Bureau. When you E-file with us, you are assured that the latest Internet security technology is protecting your data," the spokesperson noted.

About Tax2efile.com:

Tax2efile is an IRS approved online tax filing service provider which helps individuals and businesses file their federal tax returns and extensions. For more information, visit https://www.tax2efile.com/efile-7004-form

Contact info:

Name: Clarisa Romero

Email: support@tax2efile.com

Organization: Tax2efile

Address: 950 Herndon Parkway, Suite 280, Herndon, VA 20170

Phone: 703 229 0326

Website: https://www.tax2efile.com/.

SOURCE: Tax2efile.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578499/Business-Owners-Have-Until-March-15-2020-to-E-File-Form-7004-Says-Tax2efilecom