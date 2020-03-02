Fastbase Inc. Appoints ex-Google Exec as New CEO

Kevin Rodgers appointed as CEO and Rasmus Refer to lead product development

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Fastbase Inc. (OTCPINK:FBSE), one of the leading data analytics companies today announced the appointment of Kevin Rodgers as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds founder Rasmus Refer who grew the company into a market leader, analysing billions of web visits from over a million companies worldwide. Rodgers has been on the Fastbase Advisory Board for the last year and brings a wealth of industry knowledge and 13 years Google experience to accelerate Fastbase's current upward trajectory. Refer will lead product development and build upon the technical foundation he has established for Fastbase, focusing on the development of leading-edge data analytics solutions, data labs and technology engineering. The new CEO will concentrate on company strategy and operations, business development, marketing and sales.

"This is an important growth stage for the company, and I am excited to lead Fastbase at such an inspiring time," said Rodgers. "At our core Fastbase is a data company. As technology has advanced around areas like machine learning and artificial intelligence the ability to synthesize large amounts of data and find the right data points are critical. Businesses are looking towards technology and data to provide insights faster and at a larger scale by identifying aspects of the business that can be accelerated - one is a constant stream of leads which is fundamental for revenue growth and the other is information that can provide a significant advantage in competitive markets. I would like to thank the Board and Rasmus for this opportunity, and I am excited for us to build on Fastbase's successes and momentum as we move the company forward."

Kevin Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer

Rodgers served over 13 years at Google Inc. in California, leading teams across sales, customer success and operations. He worked with some of the largest worldwide brands from many verticals including Automotive, CPG, Retail, Tech B2B and Entertainment. He helped some of Google's largest accounts navigate their digital transformation through the ads business as well as the ad tech (platforms) business and witnessed the phenomenal growth of one of the most successful companies the business world has ever seen.

"I'm delighted to welcome Kevin as the next CEO of Fastbase," said Refer. "Having invited Kevin to join our Advisory Board a year ago, I know he brings the drive and experience needed to take the company to the next level. Kevin is a great fit for Fastbase as he brings incredible depth and breadth of business knowledge to this role, is an exceptional strategist with a strong track record for delivering results. The past five years have been an incredible journey, and I very much look forward to working with Kevin and being able to take our products to new heights."

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses, and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase Webleads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. Webleads can be used free after the trial period (with reduced functionality) or users can continue on a standard Premium subscription. Fastbase software can integrate with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. For non-enterprise users, there are also export facilities to Excel and Google sheets. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. The Fastbase big data bank of company data now consists of 200 million companies and 850 million business contacts from top brands in 130 countries from around the world. Analysing over 90-120 billion website visitors each year from over 1,179,000 companies and top brands, Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or help determine if marketing efforts are effective.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." These statements also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage, and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

