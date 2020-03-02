Anzeige
Karo Pharma Completes the Acquisition of Product Portfolio from LEO Pharma

HUDDINGE, Sweden, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma Aktiebolag ("Karo Pharma") today announces that the acquisition of the intimate care and dermatology product portfolio from LEO Pharma for 90 MEUR, which was signed and announced by Karo Pharma on 23 December 2019 and approved by relevant competition authorities on 20 February 2020, has been completed.

The transaction is expected to contribute positively to Karo Pharma's market position within intimate care and dermatology and will support the ambitions to expand the European geographical footprint.

The acquired portfolio includes four anti-haemorrhoid products: Sheriproct, Doloproct, Neriproct and Ultraproct and six dermatology products that are mainly over-the-counter: Ultrabas, Ultralip, Ultraphil, Ultrasicc, Neribas and Ultralan.

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company specialized in sales and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products sold in pharmacies and retail. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

This information is such information that Karo Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons set out above, at 12:00 CEST on 2 March 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Christoffer Lorenzen
CEO
+4673-501-76-20
christoffer.lorenzen@karopharma.com

Carl Lindgren
VP Business Development
+4676-002-60-22
carl.lindgren@karopharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/karo-pharma-completes-the-acquisition-of-product-portfolio-from-leo-pharma,c3050342

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/3050342/1204115.pdf

Press release (PDF)

