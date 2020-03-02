Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4W9 ISIN: CNE100000296 Ticker-Symbol: BY6 
Tradegate
02.03.20
13:49 Uhr
5,564 Euro
+0,034
+0,61 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BYD CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BYD CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,558
5,596
13:49
5,564
5,598
13:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BYD
BYD CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BYD CO LTD5,564+0,61 %