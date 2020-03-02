Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has acquired RBA International (RBA), a leading provider of online retail bank training and certifications. The acquisition deepens the capabilities of Moody's Analytics Learning Solutions (MALS), a unit of Moody's Analytics (MA) that offers online and classroom-based training services, as well as credentialing and certification.

Based in London, RBA offers training programs that cover the breadth and depth of skills and knowledge needed to prepare bankers for the evolving retail banking landscape.

"Technological advances and automation have raised the bar for retail bankers to provide a higher level of consultation and service to clients," said Ari Lehavi, Executive Director of MALS. "The combined capabilities of Moody's Analytics and RBA will help banks enhance the productivity and effectiveness of their retail professionals, which is an imperative in the current business environment."

Moody's Analytics provides a diverse portfolio of learning solutions and certifications to advance global financial risk management understanding and proficiency, enabling better business decisions. RBA is a natural fit with Moody's and its global customer base, as it adds complementary capabilities to a rapidly growing business serving retail and SME banking needs.

"RBA was founded to strengthen the status of retail bankers as internationally recognized professionals," said Evelyn Hunter, Director of RBA. "We look forward to working as a part of MA to help clients enrich and modernize their skillsets to reflect the dynamic shifts occurring in the retail banking sector."

Moody's acquired RBA from Parabellum Investments, a privately-owned international investment firm. The transaction was funded with cash on hand, and is not expected to have a material effect on Moody's 2020 financial results.

Moody's (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Our data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

