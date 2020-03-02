JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2019 Results Conference Call Invitation 02-March-2020 / 12:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 March 2020 Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" 12M & 4Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation On Friday, 13 March 2020 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK) will be hosting a teleconference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's FY 2019 audited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 12 March 2020. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 208 089 2860 Russia: +7 499 609 12 60 Confirmation Code: 2092907 Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: https://webcasts.eqs.com/halykbank20200313 [1] Presentation will be available starting from 13 March 2020 at: https://halykbank.kz/en/investors/investor-presentations [2] and at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 13 March 2021. - ENDS - For further information please contact: JSC "Halyk Bank" Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Margulan Tanirtayev +7 727 259 04 53 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 49803 EQS News ID: 987233 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8ff773003b8eca05a1665517165ae0c0&application_id=987233&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b0c0813d635ff4b97dda5ac826ed7b82&application_id=987233&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

March 02, 2020