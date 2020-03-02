ABB joins Sauber Engineering as Global Technology Partner

Group release | Zurich, Switzerland | 2020-03-02

ABB has joined the motorsport and automotive specialist Sauber Engineering AG - a company of Sauber Group - as an Official Global Technology Partner. The partnership will focus on leveraging e-mobility and carbon neutral development projects.



Under the partnership, ABB will install a state-of-the-art EV Charging Station at Sauber's headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland, providing the latest in fast-charging battery technology to the growing number of electric vehicle users in the company. The charging station will be powered by the photovoltaic field already installed over the Sauber headquarters' parking lot - currently one of the largest in Switzerland.

Sauber Group already has a long-standing technical relationship with ABB, whose frequency converter controls fan speed in Sauber Aerodynamik's wind tunnel - the state-of-the-art wind tunnel used to develop all the Formula OneTM cars of Sauber Motorsport. Further technical collaborations at Sauber Group's modern production facility are envisaged using a range of ABB technologies.

Both companies will use the new partnership to further their own sustainability goals - ABB with its Mission to Zero initiative and Sauber Group with its own drive to reduce carbon emissions and increase energy efficiency in all areas of its operation.



Robert Itschner, ABB Switzerland Country Managing Director said: "This is a tremendously exciting partnership, which gives two iconic Swiss brand names the opportunity to collaborate and share their world-class technologies for an emission-free future."

Frédéric Vasseur, CEO Sauber Engineering AG: "The partnership with ABB is a real statement of intent for Sauber Engineering. We pride ourselves on our commitment to both innovation and sustainability, and our work with ABB will employ technology and human ingenuity to reflect both these important aspects."

Christoph Hansen, Director of Technology & Innovation of Sauber Engineering: "Sauber Engineering is at the forefront of innovation and research, not just in automotive development but in a wide range of fields. The deal with ABB, a giant in the technology market, will provide both companies with a partner able to enhance their own capabilities. The construction of the EV charging station is but a first step in this relationship and I am really looking forward to exploring the further ways we can work together."

ABB' Electrification business' Mission to Zero strategy is a blueprint for a sustainable future for industry, homes and cities. Through projects such as ABB's zero-emission and energy self-sufficient factory in Luedenscheid, Germany, ABB is showcasing a range of technologies which can help deliver a greener, emission-free future for all. Close to 60 percent of ABB worldwide revenues are already generated with technology that contributes to the elimination of the causes of climate change.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-?focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability digital platform. ABB's Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 144,000 employees.

ABB recently signed an exclusive partnership with automobile manufacturer Porsche to promote e-mobility. As part of a multi-level agreement, ABB became an official partner of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team, at the Santiago E-Prix. The Porsche team is in its inaugural year of racing in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, while ABB is in its third year as title partner of the first all-electric global race series. www.abb.com

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of companies is composed of three entities - Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates the Formula OneTM team, Sauber Engineering AG - which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing, and Sauber Aerodynamik AG - which conducts full and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely to apply the expertise of 520 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For over 45 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula OneTM, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula OneTM debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Title Sponsor Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2020 championship under the Team name Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.