On February 28, 2020, the following instrument was incorrectly delisted due to manual error. ISIN Short Name/Symbol Long Name/ Long Symbol GB00BG60NN92 BULLOLJAX12AVA10 BULL OLJA X12 AVA 10 The delisting of the instrument was caused by a manual error. The trading will be resumed on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, according to ordinary trading scheme. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB