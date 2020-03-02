Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT) offers a unique approach to investment in the natural resources sector, with early-stage (pre-IPO) engagement and specialist listed opportunities. In FY19, BSRT posted a solid NAV return of c 30%, driven by the revaluations of unlisted holdings and Polymetal's share price increase. It reduced its Polymetal position to finance a share tender offer and a £5m investment in Tungsten West. Management aims to maintain this momentum in FY20 with handful of potential NAV triggers as holdings move along the development curve and hence increase in value.

