The "France Mobile Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile market is constantly changing, due to a combination of effects from the development of new technologies, new smartphones and increasing competition with social apps.
At the same time, the regulatory environment continues to evolve to reflect changing realities.
The France Mobile Market report will discuss all these issues.
Moreover, the France Mobile Market also analyses the French smartphone market and provides forecasts for the most important mobile indicators from 2020 until 2024.
Why this report is unique, and a must-read for the Telecom industry as a whole?
The report is a valuable resource necessary for examining the mobile and smartphone market. It provides an analysis of the key issues in the mobile market while monitoring critical developments based on both primary and secondary sources. It also provides a high-level for various indicators such as forecasts of teledensity, subscribers, the number of smartphones, etc.
The report covers the following key aspects:
- What are the current key developments in the mobile and smartphone markets?
- Coverage of the recent developments, such as M&As activities, changes in market shares, etc.
- Provision of latest telecom related statistics.
- Annual forecast of the number of smartphones
Why should you read this report?
- The statistical section covers the most important mobile indicators.
- A view of the key developments in both the mobile operators and smartphone markets.
Who should buy this report?
- Mobile network operators
- Smartphone manufacturers
- Contractors and infrastructure providers
- Financial institutions
- Industry consultants, researchers, and analysts
- Government bodies
Key Topics Covered:
SECTIONS
Section 1: Executive summary
Section 2: Country overview
Section 3: Competitor landscape
Section 4: Regulatory environment
Section 5: Mobile broadband
Section 6: The smartphone market
Section 7: Points for actions
Companies Mentioned
- Orange
- SFR
- Bouygues Telecom
- Free Mobile
- CIC Mobile
- NRJ Mobile
- Prixtel
- Transatel
- La Poste Mobile
