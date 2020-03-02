Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies' Subsidiary Original Sprout to Exhibit at Natural Products Expo West March 5-7, 2020

Company to Showcase Full Line of 100% Vegan Hair and Skin Care Products at Booth #3457

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Original Sprout, will be exhibiting at the Natural Products Expo West at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, March 5-7, 2020.

"We are delighted to be exhibiting at Expo West again this year, and we look forward to once again meeting our retail partners and wholesale distributors in person," said Mary Byrd, marketing director. "Original Sprout is having a busy and productive year, with the recent launch of its new "Worry Free" line, as well as developing a new look for our classic line of hair and skin care products for the whole family.

"All of our products are clean, safe, effective, 100% vegan, and proven non-toxic through dermatology lab testing. That rigorous exercise is not limited to our baby products, but includes the entire product profile. We're not just for babies anymore! Expo West affords us the opportunity to introduce all of our products to a wide array of buyers who may not be aware of everything we have to offer," Byrd added.

Special discounts will be offered for the duration of the annual event. Products will be displayed at Booth #3457. For more information about Original Sprout, visit www.originalsprout.com.

About Original Sprout

Created in 2003, Original Sprout products are completely non-toxic, 100% vegan & cruelty free, gluten & dairy free, have no petroleum oils, parabens or phytoestrogens, dioxanes, harmful sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde & propylene glycol. Free of clove (eye numbing agent), soy, strawberry & peanut. These luxury products perform at salon quality level without the worry of harmful ingredients. All Original Sprout products are safe for the whole family and can found at retailers in the U.S. such as Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Lassens, Mothers Market & Kitchen, specialty salons including Pigtails and Crewcuts, Regis Salons, CoolCuts4Kids, as well as Disneyland and Disneyworld resorts. Internationally, products can be found throughout the U.K, the E.U., Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Dubai, Africa, Canada, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines. Original Sprout joined the Concierge Technologies' family of companies in 2017.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies is a publicly traded global holding firm, with operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information visit www.conciergetechology.net

