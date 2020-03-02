Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2020) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Harbidge to its Board of Advisors.

Mr. Paul Harbidge is a geologist with over 26 years of experience and a proven track record in the discovery of world class gold deposits. He holds a First Class Honours Degree in Geology from Kingston University, London (UK) and an MSc in Mineral Exploration and Mining Geology from Leicester University (UK).

Paul is currently the President and CEO of GT Gold where he is leading the company in advancing the new gold rich copper porphyry in Northern British Colombia. Previously he served as Senior Vice President of Exploration at Goldcorp Inc. from 2016 until its acquisition by Newmont Mining Corp. in April 2019. Prior to that, he successfully led the Exploration Team at Randgold Resources resulting in the discoveries of the Yalea Deeps project (+7.5Moz), the Gara deeps project (+4.5Moz), Loulo 3 (1.5Moz) and more recently the +6Moz Gounkoto deposit in the Loulo area of Mali and the +4Moz Massawa deposit in Senegal. He has also worked for Rio Tinto in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, Anglo American in Senegal and Ashanti Goldfields in Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania.

John Proust, Chairman and CEO of Japan Gold Commented, "We are delighted to welcome Paul to Japan Gold's Board of Advisors. He brings broad project leadership, an exceptional technical skillset and an impressive track record of gold discoveries to the Japan Gold team. I am confident that he will make an important and positive contribution in our exploration program as we move forward to advance our projects in Japan."

Paul Harbidge stated, "I very much look forward to advising the Japan Gold team as they execute an exciting exploration program. Japan Gold has assembled an enviable land package covering the renowned epithermal gold provinces of Japan. The Japan Gold/Barrick Alliance, coupled with the Company's two independently held properties, create a strong pipeline for new major discoveries in the country."

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 30 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com

For further information, please contact:

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

Phone: 778-725-1491

Email: info@japangold.com

