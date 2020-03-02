Product Launch in Toronto, Ontario to Precede Launch Across Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2020) - EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMA) (OTC Pink: EURPF) ("EuroLife" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the pan-European hemp, cannabinoid, and health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce the introduction of Vitality Superteas from Champignon Brands Inc., (CSE: SHRM) at the Spielhaus Boardgame Cafe (Spielhaus) in Toronto, Ontario. Spielhaus has launched a sampling campaign showcasing Vitality Superteas including:

• Nourish Force Supertea (a Reishi Ryobus tea mix);

• Mighty Recharge Supertea (a Lions Mane tropical green ginseng tea mix);

• Brain Enhance Supertea Cordycep Hibiscus blend with berries tea mix).

The introduction of Vitality Superteas follows the November 4, 2019 announcement of an exclusive preferred distributor agreement between EuroLife and Champignon Brands Inc. ("Champignon") relating to a portfolio of mushroom-derived consumer packaged goods (CPG) offerings including their flagship brand, Vitality Superteas. EuroLife has been granted exclusive preferred distributor status for the jurisdictions of Germany, Switzerland, and the UK in addition to non-exclusive distribution rights in various other locales globally.

"EuroLife is proud to be the first in Eastern Canada, and among in the first companies nationwide, to showcase Champignon Brands' flagship Vitality Superteas," said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer, EuroLife Brands Inc. "The sampling campaign at the Spielhaus Boardgame Cafe comes in advance of our more extensive planned product roll-out in Germany, Switzerland, and the UK where EuroLife has been granted exclusive preferred distributor status. Our internal research tells us there is pent up demand for mushroom-derived teas and other products and we look forward to this pilot campaign and the eventual launch in Europe."

Champignon Brands Inc. is a Canadian-based company dedicated to the cultivation, distribution and proliferation of artesian, medicinal mushrooms and associated CPGs. The Champignon team is focused on enhancing the health and wellness of millions of consumers through organic growing practices, commercial cultivation, R&D and the distribution of a premium, mushroom-infused suite of products.

Champignon's mushroom-derived CPG portfolio includes the Company's flagship brand, Vitality Superteas which have been formulated with the goal of revolutionizing conventional organic tea through the infusion of a proprietary blend of artesian mushrooms with medicinal properties. Champignon has assembled a roster of health professionals and food scientists with expertise in the realms of nutrition, naturopathy, and biochemistry with the objective of combining premium, organic tea blends with some of the world's most powerful super-foods. Champignon's products are inspired by sustainability and all associated products are organic, non-GMO and vegan certified.

Industry analysts have estimated that the global mushroom market accounted for US$38 billion in 2017 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.9 percent from 2018 to 2026. In addition, there has been a resurgence of interest in the study of psilocybin in treating a variety of medical conditions, alongside shifting popular opinion, such as the passing of Initiative 301 in Denver Colorado where voters approved a measure that prohibits the city's government from deploying resources to impose criminal penalties relating to the consumption and possession of psilocybin by adults over 21 years of age, which are contributing to the overall growth of the global mushroom market.

About Champignon Brands Inc.

Champignon Brands Inc. ("Champignon") is a Canadian based company dedicated to the distribution of artensial, medicinal mushrooms and associated CPGs. The Champignon team believes that we can enhance the health and wellness of millions of consumers through the distribution of our premium, mushroom-infused suite of products.

About EuroLife Brands Inc.

EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (FSE: 3CMA) (OTC Pink: EURPF) is a leading global markets cannabis brand empowering the medical, recreational and CPG cannabis industry worldwide through a data-driven CBD marketplace supported by exclusive and unbiased physician-backed cannabis education and detailed consumer analytics.

