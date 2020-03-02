Odyssey Group International, Inc: Odyssey Group International Signs Agreement with Majic LLC

Medical Device Engineering Firm to Assist with Development of CardioMap and Save a Life Choking Rescue Device

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today announced today announced it has signed an agreement with Majic LLC, based in Salem, New Hampshire.

Majic, specializes in Systems Engineering, of medical devices, which encompasses integrating software, hardware, regulatory and manufacturing to insure consistent quality in high volume production.

Majic will implement its Systems Engineering approach to assist Odyssey on both CardioMap and Save a Life choking rescue device, and to ensure the products are integrated properly and address all regulatory requirements.

Odyssey Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Redmond, commented, "Adding Majic to our partnership team, along with the previously announced Agreement with Tanaka Kapec Design Group, provides us with more experienced personnel who have successfully navigated medical devices from design and development through the 510k FDA process and commercialization. We believe we have assembled a strong team that will most efficiently and expeditiously transition our products to the next phase and closer to realizing their revenue potential. Additionally, we are seeking additional patent protection for both CardioMap and Save a Life choking rescue device."

CardioMap technology will be incorporated into a mobile device that will be specially designed for both individuals and medical professionals. Mobile health solutions and remote monitoring services are connecting physicians and patients. Odyssey is developing a technology that allows you to track the health of your heart anytime, anywhere. It is a unique ECG analysis algorithm and Internet service that makes prompt (as fast as 30 seconds) and extensive analysis of a person's heart health conditions. This analysis is achieved through an examination that measures heart performance and generates visual results as a dynamic, 3D colorful heart portrait.

Save a Life choking rescue device uses a patented "Negative Pressure" design to dislodge objects from the throat. It is an instantaneous, one step action that anyone can operate. It has been lab tested for proof of concept and addresses a large market application.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com.

