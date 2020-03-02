Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANR5 ISIN: CA92535P1053 Ticker-Symbol: BMVA 
Tradegate
02.03.20
12:45 Uhr
0,158 Euro
-0,008
-4,82 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VERSUS SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERSUS SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,144
0,179
15:30
0,137
0,164
15:28
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2020 | 14:32
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Versus Systems Inc.: Versus Systems to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 3rd at 3pm EST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FSE:BMVA) today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3rd at 3:00pm EST/noon PST. Versus CEO Matthew Pierce will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33403

View Versus' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/vrssf

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Versus Systems Inc.
Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer real-world in-game rewards across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via Winfinite, and gamers choose which prizes they want before competing to win the rewards. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

For Versus Systems, contact:

Cody Slach, Sean McGowan
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
VS@gatewayir.com

or

press@versussystems.com

SOURCE: Versus Systems Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/578452/Versus-Systems-to-Present-at-the-2020-LD-Micro-Virtual-Conference-on-March-3rd-at-3pm-EST

VERSUS SYSTEMS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE