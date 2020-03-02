Versus Systems Inc.: Versus Systems to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 3rd at 3pm EST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FSE:BMVA) today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3rd at 3:00pm EST/noon PST. Versus CEO Matthew Pierce will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33403

View Versus' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/vrssf

About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer real-world in-game rewards across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via Winfinite, and gamers choose which prizes they want before competing to win the rewards. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

For Versus Systems, contact:

Cody Slach, Sean McGowan

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

VS@gatewayir.com

or

press@versussystems.com

SOURCE: Versus Systems Inc.

