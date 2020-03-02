Golden Birch Resources Inc.: Golden Birch Resources to Begin Trading on Canadian Securities Exchange

TIMMINS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Golden Birch Resources Inc. (CSE:GBRX) ("Golden Birch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on March 2, 2020.

Alan Martin, President & Executive Director of Golden Birch states, "We are very pleased to begin trading on the CSE today. We have come a long way in developing Golden Birch and are excited to present the Company to a broader investment community. Our corporate strategy and main objective are to create material shareholder wealth from the discovery of a world-class porphyry copper-gold deposit.

About the Keveri Project

The Keveri Project is located 200 kilometers southeast of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea ("PNG') and is situated on the Papuan Mobile Fold Belt, a geologic trend in PNG that hosts numerous copper-gold deposits, some currently in operation and some in development. The Company has a binding agreement with Papuan Minerals Pty Ltd., providing Golden Birch the option to acquire up to an 85% interest in Papuan Minerals Ltd., which holds a 100% interest in the exploration licences that make up the Keveri Project. Exploration completed by Golden Birch prior to its listing on the CSE has defined targets that have similar characteristics to porphyry copper-gold systems. Golden Birch intends to evaluate these targets with more exploration including drill testing during 2020. The Company continues to maintain strong relationships with the local community, the landowners, and is committed to sustainable environmental management and the safety of its employees.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ian Taylor, MAusIMM and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the applicable contents of this news release.

About Golden Birch Resources Inc.

Golden Birch Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing quality mineral properties in Papua New Guinea. Core values for the Company are respect for the Community, the Landowners, the environment and operating a safe workplace for its employees, as well as being committed to best practice standards of Corporate Governance.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.goldenbirchresources.ca or contact:

Mr. Iain Martin

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) & Executive Director

E: martiniainr@gmail.com

C: 1.705.288.0249

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of copper, gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Golden Birch Resources Inc.

