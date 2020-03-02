Tech and People-Driven Platform Continues to Revolutionize Qual and Quant Market Research

Toluna, an ITWP company and leading consumer intelligence platform, celebrates 20 years of delivering insights on demand to top global brands, agencies and organizations. By leveraging its innovative technologies, corporations are empowered to make better business decisions on brand positioning, new product development and communications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005202/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"Partnering with Toluna has helped us to gain quickly, deeper and more actionable, people-centric insights on behavior and buying preferences. This capability is helping us make more informed decisions across our brands in multiple countries and categories. We congratulate Toluna on reaching this important milestone and wish them continued success in their next decade," said Richard Thorogood, Vice President of Global Insights at Colgate-Palmolive.

Founded in 2000, Toluna revolutionized the market research industry by launching the first online social voting community that, over time, grew into a global community of more than 30 million members across 70 countries. Toluna then innovated the research process by developing a consumer insights platform that automated data collection; projects that once took months were completed in days. Today, Toluna technology empowers agility the ability to test a concept, turn on a dime, test its opposite and arrive at the best packaging, advertising copy and pricing to influence the purchasing decisions of existing and new customers.

Toluna is led by its founder and chief executive Frédéric-Charles Petit. His culture of embracing innovation enables investments in strategic technologies that disrupt traditional research collection processes to deliver insights in real-time, staying ahead of fast-moving consumer demands and delivering on the needs of clients worldwide.

"Research must continuously deliver value apace with market movements and consumer preferences. That is why Toluna is home to the best and the brightest people in digital, research development, panel, data science and operations," said Frédéric-Charles Petit.

"We always double down on our technology as it is crucial in delivering insights at the speed of business decisions. Our research results and consumer insights are actionable and of the highest quality thanks to award-winning methodology and the world's most engaged community panel. Flexibility in service offerings, including self-service, is one way that we keep our clients ahead of their markets."

Over the last 20 years, Toluna has evolved into an industry leader by combining technology, engaged consumers and research services. Toluna will deliver over 100 million consumer insights this year. Some company milestones include:

2000: Toluna is founded by Frédéric-Charles Petit who introduces the industry's first online social voting community

2007: Toluna QuickSurveys launches as the industry's first online survey tool integrated with a global consumer panel

2009: Toluna acquires Greenfield Online to become a leader in global research data

2014: Toluna acquires Harris Interactive combining award-winning methodology with the industry's most powerful technology suite and engaged consumer panel community

2017: Toluna expands into China with the acquisition of KuRunData

2020: Toluna celebrates 20 years of delivering insights on demand with more to come

Toluna will celebrate its anniversary throughout the year. Please check our website or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn for our vision of the future of market research.

About Toluna

Tolunais a technology company connecting brands with consumers for digital qualitative and quantitative research. We deliver insights on demand through a full spectrum of end-to-end solutions that map customer journeys, develop new products and much more. Toluna is powered by an innovative platform, best-in-class methodologies and a community panel that is 30+ million members strong. An ITWP company, we employ 1,400 people in 24 offices across six continents. Please visit us at tolunacorporate.com.

About Harris Interactive

Harris Interactive is an award-winning, full service digital research consultancy that makes complex decision easier by providing actionable consumer insights. We offer the perfect combination of research expertise and technology to keep our clients ahead of whatever is next in their industries. Our strengths include brand, new product development and consumer and employee research in both B2B and B2C markets. For more information on Harris Interactive, an ITWP company, visit harris-interactive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005202/en/

Contacts:

Articulate Communications for Toluna

Emily Allen

Toluna@articulatecomms.com