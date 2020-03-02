360Quadrants Announces the Best Scored Identity and Access Management Software of 2020

Okta Inc, IBM Corporation, and Oracle have been listed as Visionary Leaders in the Best Identity and Access Management Software segment on 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity and Access Management Software solutions identify, authenticate, and authorize individuals or groups to enable them to access hardware, applications, systems, resources, networks, or other technology within an organization. IAM systems offer one digital identity for each individual to streamline access management for enterprises.

IAM addresses issues related to how users gain a digital identity, the permissions granted by that identity, and the comprehensive security of that identity. IAM solutions manage how and by whom sensitive information can be accessed and modified. Single sign-on (SSO) systems, privileged access management (PAM), and multi-factor authentication (MFA) are the key features of identity and access management solutions. IAM platforms can be deployed on-premises, in hybrid clouds, or through a cloud-based subscription model.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best Identity and Access Management Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from industry experts, buyers, and vendors and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.

360Quadrants has 23 Industry Experts with significant experience in the field of Commercial Vehicle Telematics. These experts will help make the decision-making process smoother to ensure that users are provided with the right software at the right cost and functionality as per their business needs and requirements. Experts also provide buyers recommendations to improve business and resolve queries.

Get Free Expert Advice @https://www.360quadrants.com/software/identity-and-access-management

Okta Inc, IBM Corporation, and Oracle are rated on 360Quadrants using the following methodology:

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders-industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts-based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a)Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b)Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Product Maturity and Company Maturity combined have 72 in-depth parameters for the IAM market. These parameters are updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a)Buyers

b)Industry Experts

c)360Quadrants Analysts

d)Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

Quadrants are updated every six months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the IAM Software market.

360Quadrants covers 130 companies in the IAM Software space and places the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

360Quadrants also lists the 20 best companies in the IAM Software space.

360Quadrants recognizes Okta, IBM Corporation, Oracle, HITACHI, OneLogin, Dell Inc, Microsoft Corporation, BeyondTrust, RSA SecurID, Salesforce, SailPoint Technologies Inc, LoginRadius, AWS, Akamai Technologies Inc, and Logmein Inc as Visionary Leaders; Zoho Corporation, Centrify Corporation, Micro Focus, Hypersocket, KASEYA, and SAP SE as Innovators; Cyberark and AVATIER as Dynamic Differentiators; and Watchguard Technologies Inc and Broadcom Limited as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular IAM Software comparisons between vendors.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like CRM Software, Electronic Health Record (EHR) Software, and Commercial Vehicle Telematics.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

Agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441