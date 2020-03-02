Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed the sale of its Lighting business to Signify N.V.

The Lighting business, which had sales of $1.7 billion in 2019, is one of the world's leading providers of LED lighting and control solutions.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 97,000 employees.

