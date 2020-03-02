Elkhart, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2020) - ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGGI) CEO Parashar (Parsh) Patel, announced today that being the sole office and director of the Company, he has appointed Brian Kistler as a member of the Board of Directors and as Chief Information/compliance Officer for RGGI.

Patel commented, "Brian brings vast knowledge and experience in the Financial Industry and OTC marketplace as he has consulted and served with many OTC public companies. I am looking forward to working with him and our future looks bright as we continue developing the cutting-edge technology in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) industry. With Brian on board, I can now focus totally on my strengths in engineering and automation processes."

ABOUT BRIAN KISTLER:

Mr. Kistler volunteered and joined the United States Marine Corp where he served successfully as a Military Police/Criminal Investigator. Upon Honorable Discharge he became an Indiana State Police trooper until he began his work in the private sector. He has extensive work history of over Thirty years in the financial services industry, joining securities firm Edward Jones in 1987. Mr. Kistler then joined Linsco/Private Ledger in 1992, an independent broker/dealer firm, where he worked as an independent contractor and in 1994, he was recruited by broker/dealer Hilliard Lyons as area supervisor to develop the northeast area of Indiana.

In 1999 Mr. Kistler joined Raymond James & Associates to manage their recently acquired Fort Wayne, Indiana office. Subsequently, he became the manager of nine (9) Raymond James offices in northern Indiana. During his time as manager, the revenues and assets under management grew substantially to over 2 billion dollars as a direct result of Mr. Kistler's ability to recruit, retain and train high quality financial advisers. Mr. Kistler left Raymond James in June 2006 to focus on the development of the Freedom Energy Holdings where he continues to serve as CEO and was responsible for taking it public on the OTC Market.

Mr. Kistler serves as consultant to many public companies, assisting with the preparation and compliance of regulatory filings and corporate governance/compliance. He further is proficient in and has assisted many private startup companies work through the tedious process of becoming a fully reporting public company including the purchase and merger into public companies quoted on the Over the counter marketplace (OTC Markets). He currently serves as consultant, CEO, Director to several public companies guiding them through the public company regulatory requirements.

Mr. Kistler is an active Arbitrator with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for the State of Indiana.

ABOUT RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC.: (OTC Pink: RGGI)

RGGI is using certain Know-how and Intellectual Property (IP) that it possesses to develop components for material handling logistics, certain Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) and mobile technologies. Current management has years of successful professional engineering experience in the automation industry. The Company remains focused and highly motivated to execute on its business strategy to develop certain Automatic Guided Transports including AGV / AGC and Mobile COBOT.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of ResGreen Group International Inc. with members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

