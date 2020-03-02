Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2020) - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM") a multi-state operator, is pleased to update shareholders on its progress in San Diego and Arkansas as well as other corporate matters.

San Diego

BaM has substantially completed construction at the San Diego dispensary located in Miramar, San Diego. The Company has recently completed paving of the 30+ stalls parking lot as well as landscaping and exterior upgrades. Hiring is complete with training underway and the Company has commenced ordering inventory. A final building inspection has been arranged for the first week of March and the Company anticipates opening the dispensary before the end of March, pending local and state approvals. Updated construction images can be viewed at https://bamcannabis.com/body-and-mind-construction-update/.

Arkansas

Construction of the dispensary is progressing well with interior and exterior work, including millwork installation and landscaping, substantially complete. Staffing is well underway and a state inspection is scheduled for the second week of March 2020. Updated images can be viewed at https://bamcannabis.com/body-and-mind-construction-update/.

Corporate Matters

The Company wishes to announce that Trip Hoffman has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company.

"Trip has been a significant driver for our growth and has elevated our team to bring Body and Mind to the next level," stated Michael Mills, President and Interim CEO at BaM. "Trip's years of experience running Colorado cultivation facilities and dispensary operations have been integral to our operations as we expand the premium Body and Mind brand into multiple states."

Mr. Hoffman is currently the Chief Operating Officer of BaM, was the past co-owner of a Colorado licensed marijuana cultivation facility and was previously the CEO of a Colorado licensed cultivation and dispensary company. As an operations-efficiency specialist in the cannabis space, Mr. Hoffman has significantly improved the bottom lines of several cannabis businesses through reducing expenses, increasing production and improving product quality to the highest standards. Mr. Hoffman has also worked as a consultant in the cannabis industry for numerous years, focusing on workflow, facility optimization, and new business development.

Prior to the cannabis space, Mr. Hoffman spent more than 20 years in the Financial Technology & Services industry in roles ranging from CEO, Risk Manager, to Market Maker. Mr. Hoffman has also been involved as a co-founder in more than a half-dozen start-ups throughout his career. Mr. Hoffman holds a PhD in physics from Purdue University and studied at Cornell University and Northwestern University during his education.

"I am very pleased to be joining the board of directors at Body and Mind as the business enters an exciting phase of significant expansion," stated Mr. Hoffman. "We have a very talented team of experienced leaders within our operations and I look forward to contributing my operational and strategic expertise at the board level."

The Company's board of directors awarded 250,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Hoffman, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, at an exercise price of CAD$0.405 per share for a term of five years expiring on March 1, 2025. The options are subject to vesting provisions such that 25 percent of the options vest six months from the date of grant, 25 percent of the options vest 12 months from the date of grant, 25 percent of the options vest 18 months from the date of grant and 25 percent of the options vest 24 months from the date of grant.

In addition, the Company announces that Robert Hasman has resigned as a board member and will continue to work with the Company as a consultant.

"On behalf of the directors, officers and shareholders of Body and Mind, I would like to extend our appreciation to Mr. Hasman for his significant contributions as a board member. Robert's vision as a founder of NMG Nevada and early entrant into the industry has created ongoing opportunities for Body and Mind. Robert has been instrumental in winning licenses, building a strong brand and creating a team of cannabis professionals. Robert's industry experience has been instrumental to growing the Company while focusing on the bottom line. I look forward to Robert's continued involvement with the Company," stated Michael Mills.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is a publicly traded company investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. Our wholly owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, oils and extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM cannabis strains have won numerous awards including the 2019 Las Vegas Weekly Bud Bracket, Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing time and resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, state licensing opportunities as well as mergers and acquisitions.

