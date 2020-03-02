Investment Marks Aurelius' Entry into the Aircraft Interiors Niche

Seabury Capital Group LLC ("Seabury Capital") announced today that its London-based Aerospace and Defense ("A&D") Investment Banking team assisted Pan-European multi-asset manager Aurelius Group ("Aurelius") in its acquisition of Germany-based Zim Flugsitz ("ZIM"), a designer and manufacturer of commercial aircraft passenger seats.

The acquisition represents Aurelius' entry into the exciting aircraft interiors niche, adding to its wide range of industrial enterprises across Europe, including valve manufacturer VAG and photography equipment retailer Calumet WEX.

"Aurelius are pan-European acquisition specialists with great familiarity with Mittelstand as a result of their global headquarters in Munich," said Antares Reis, Seabury Capital's Managing Director of A&D Investment Banking. "However, we were able to provide our A&D expertise and contacts, giving its investment team the necessary confidence to take its first steps into an exciting but otherwise unfamiliar aircraft interiors niche."

"Seabury Capital and its experts have helped us understand the dynamics of the aircraft interiors niche and the important role that ZIM plays in it, as well as providing important contributions to the valuation and other elements of our winning bid," commented Aurelius Group Managing Director Florian Muth.

"Antares' expertise and contacts throughout the A&D sector were key to equipping the Aurelius team with the required insights to secure this acquisition," added Aurelius Group Investment Manager Bela Schramm.

Zim Flugsitz was founded in 2007 by aircraft structural engineers Peter and Angelika Zimmerman. The designer and manufacturer specializes in ultra-lightweight, low-cost, modular commercial aircraft seating focused in the economy and premium economy segments. With two production sites in Markdof and Schwerin, Germany, Zim Flugsitz employs around 240 staff. For details on the transaction and on Aurelius, visit www.aureliusinvest.com.

ABOUT SEABURY CAPITAL GROUP

Seabury Capital Group LLC ("Seabury Capital") operates a number of specialty finance, investment banking, technology, and software companies with a core focus anchored in aviation, aerospace defense, maritime, and financial services technology. Since its founding in 1995, Seabury Capital has taken ownership stakes in software and asset management businesses servicing the aviation and travel industries. Seabury Capital ended the year 2019 with over $1 billion in assets and intends to leverage those resources to launch one or more specialized investment funds in aviation, travel, and technology in 2020, under a newly incorporated investment fund manager, Seabury Capital Management LLC.

Within the last few years, Seabury Capital has expanded its portfolio by investing in early stage startup companies within the financial technology industry and structured investment products. In addition, Seabury Capital owns and operates FINRA, NFA and FCA regulated investment banking services firms in the U.S. and U.K., respectively, serving external clients as well as assisting the companies in which Seabury Capital has invested.

Seabury Capital has operations in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Chicago, Cordoba, Dallas, Dublin, Durban, Edison (NJ), Guernsey, Hong Kong, Houston, Jersey City, London, Los Angeles, Manila, Minneapolis, Mumbai, Nairobi, Ottawa, Seoul, Shannon, Singapore, Summit (NJ), Stamford (CT), and Tokyo. Reference Seabury Capital at www.seaburycapital.com.

