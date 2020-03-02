My Size, Inc.: My Size to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ:MYSZ; TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:20 AM PST / 10:20 AM EST. Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33275

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."



The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View My Size's LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MYSZ

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE:MYSZ) (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

U.S. Press Contact:

5W Public Relations

mysizeid@5wpr.com

IR Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: MYSZ@crescendo-ir.com

