RJD Green, Inc: RJD Green Inc. Subsidiary, IOSoft Procures White Label Contract to Provide Payment and Administrative Services From Their Unified Payment System Software Platform in the Insurance and Wealth Management Sector

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK:RJDG) CEO, Ron Brewer, announced today the IOSoft Division of RJD Green Inc. has executed a White Label agreement with Iconic Resource Group, a provider of services to the insurance and financial management sectors, to provide payment and administrative services with their industry leading Unified Payment System that includes three virtual payment products including the VirtualCheck.

IRG will market the system under their umbrella of services to clients in the insurance and wealth management sectors. IOSoft will perform all services involving the Unified Payment Systems.

After testing and review, IRG chose IOSoft to provide its technology to its clients due to the advanced performance capabilities of the software platform in payment and reporting, along with dramatic cost savings to IRG's clients, making the Unified Payment System "best in class".

Iconic Resources Group

IRG has harnessed the power of innovative solutions and technologies to assist their clients in identifying and selling prospects, and enhanced delivery of financial products and services distributed for the benefit of insurance carriers, brokerage agencies, IMOs, banks, and wealth advisors.

www.iconicresourcegroup.com

IOSoft provides proprietary software for medical billing, Healthcare claims adjudication, automotive warranty payments, and electronic payments between healthcare Payers and Providers, along with custom payment software platforms for corporations, government & institutional organizations. Since formation, IOSOFT has been a third-party developer of software providing IT support for the platforms developed along with all "back office" services to include sales and marketing support.

The primary focus of IOSoft is in healthcare payment systems where IOSoft can provide unique payment technologies and services or software that can be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare payers and providers such as, major health insurance carriers and third-party administrators. IOSoft provides targeted product offerings for healthcare providers, provider networks, physicians and hospitals, and clearinghouse companies.

www.iosoftinc.com

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer.

www.rjdgreen.com

Forward-looking Statement:

