The global in-flight catering services market is poised to grow by USD 5.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-flight Catering Services Market 2020-2024.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "In-flight Catering Services Market Analysis Report by Product (Food and Beverages), Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing passenger traffic and influence of tourism. In addition, the rising trend for serving pre-packaged meals is anticipated to boost the growth of the in-flight catering services market.

The number of air travelers around the world is predicted to increase from 4.3 billion in 2018 to 7.2 billion by 2035, as per the IATA. By 2024, China will become the largest aviation market in the world due to rising urban middle-class population. These factors will contribute to the growth to the airline business as established service providers are focusing on launching new airlines and undertaking initiatives to expand their fleet service to meet the growing demand for air travel. Consequently, companies providing in-flight catering services are also witnessing growth opportunities due to a steady increase in tourism and business travels worldwide. Thus, the increasing passenger traffic and influence of tourism is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five In-flight Catering Services Market Companies:

Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC

Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC operates the business under the Services segment. The company offers catering services featuring a wide array of menu items in the United States. The menu items are inspired by the diverse flavors, local cultures, and unique culinary trends found across the 50 states.

Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd.

Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd. offers products through the Services business unit. The company offers catering services to over 50 global carriers operating at the Hong Kong International airport.

DO CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO CO Aktiengesellschaft operates under various business segments, namely Airline Catering, International Event Catering, and Restaurants, Lounges Hotel. The company offers in-flight catering services for major airlines across the world.

Emirates Flight Catering Co.

Emirates Flight Catering Co.offers products through the Emirates Flight Catering Co. business segment. The company offers in-flight catering and support services to over 100 airlines across the globe.

Flying Food Group

Flying Food Group offers products through the following business segments: Airline Catering and Retail Catering. The company offers in-flight catering services to leading airline companies across the world.

In-flight catering services Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Food

Beverages

In-flight catering services Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

