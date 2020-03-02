The cumulative capacity of subsidized PV systems in Germany reached 49,425 MW at the end of January. Under the nation's triggered FIT reduction regime the tariff - and income from electricity sold directly to off-takers - will fall 1.4% this month.From pv magazine Germany. Germany's electricity network operator, the Bundesnetzagentur, has reported 374.7 MW of new PV installations were registered in the country in January. The figure compares to around 399 MW in December and 579 MW in January last year. Of the new capacity, around 309 MW consisted of projects developed outside the tender scheme ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...