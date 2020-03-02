GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower Motor Company and Perrone Robotics Collaborate on Autonomous Transit Vehicles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQB:GPVRF) ("GreenPower"), a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a diverse line of electric powered buses for the transit, shuttle, tourist and school sectors and Perrone Robotics, Inc. ("PRI"), a pioneer in the development of autonomy and robotics, today announced a collaboration to build fully autonomous electric transit vehicles based on GreenPower's EV Star shuttle platform.

Based on the experience of automating 30 different platforms and driving 34,000 autonomous miles, PRI created the TONY™ (TO Navigate You) general autonomy solution designed to be applied to existing vehicles. Having built autonomous vehicles since 2003, PRI has focused on the transit space to deploy proven, trusted, and commercially available vehicles into more realistic and viable deployments than those possible with slow-speed shuttles.

"Combining our TONY™ autonomous solution with the GreenPower EV Star will offer the first (and currently only) fully autonomous, all electric, ADA compliant transit vehicle out there," said Paul Perrone, CEO and founder of Perrone Robotics, Inc. "This is a genuine game changer in terms of bringing autonomy to higher volume transit. We have delivered autonomy into multiple domains, but we see the transit space - both urban and last-mile - as the real proving ground for autonomy. Our unique approach and highly configurable platform allow us to tackle difficult environments with the EV Star. The partnership with GreenPower means that we can have factory design and integration assistance which only enhances the already strong reliability and safety of our offering."

"The transit space has been anxiously awaiting an OEM built, zero emissions, autonomous bus since the idea was first seriously introduced in 2010. We could not be happier than to partner with Perrone Robotics to develop the Autonomous EV Star!" stated Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower Motor Company. "The TONY solution is easily integrated into our vehicles at assembly and allows the vehicles to be used normally or autonomously via PRI's solution. This offers our customers autonomy when they want it, and the full use of the vehicle otherwise. Further, PRI's solution is designed to easily allow new technologies to be integrated as they emerge without having to rewrite the code. This gives our customers "future-proofing' with regard to autonomy."

GreenPower was founded in 2010 with the purpose of bringing the most compelling zero emissions buses to market. In fact, GreenPower is the only manufacturer in North America that produces electric buses for transit, shuttle, tourist, and school operations. GreenPower employs a "Start from Scratch" approach where each vehicle features a clean sheet design that ensures a safe, durable, and most importantly, reliable form of zero-emissions transportation. GreenPower's electric buses are purpose-built, designed from the ground-up and made to last.

For further information contact

GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

Brendan Riley

President

(510) 910-3377

Ryne Shetterly

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

(909) 954-7530

Perrone Robotics, Inc.

David Hofert, CMO

(617) 678.1564

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

About Perrone Robotics, Inc. (PRI)

Perrone Robotics is the creator of the "TONY" Autonomous Transit retrofit kit, built on MAX®, a general-purpose software platform for robotics and autonomous vehicles. TONY is intended to enable practical and commercially viable autonomous shuttling of people and things. TONY vehicles drive at or below the posted speed limits and handle a wide range of scenarios such as 4-way intersections, yield left or right-hand turns, traffic lights, roundabouts, following traffic, parking, in urban or suburban environments. Learn more @ www.perronerobotics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict such as whether the TONY solution can be easily integrated into GreenPower's EV Star at assembly, or are beyond GreenPower's control, such as the ease with which new technologies will be able to integrate with PRI's solution. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All amounts in U.S. dollars.© 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: GreenPower Motor Company Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578525/GreenPower-Motor-Company-and-Perrone-Robotics-Collaborate-on-Autonomous-Transit-Vehicles