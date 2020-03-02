CYBERGUN: 2020 FINANCIAL REPORTING CALENDAR

March 2, 2020.

Cybergun has published its financial reporting calendar for 2020.

As previously announced, in October 2019 the General Meeting of shareholders voted to change the closing date of the Company's financial year from March 31 to December 31. Accordingly, the financial year beginning on April 1, 2019 will exceptionally last for 21 months ending on December 31, 2020.

Under these circumstances, the Company plans to publish at least a set of unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019 and a set of audited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2020, as well as a second set of interim statements at a date to be announced.

Given the Company's preoccupation since July 1, 2019 with the plan, now fully underway, to restructure its debt under the fast-track financial administration procedure and the need to establish the relevant financial information, Cybergun is experiencing major delays in preparing the interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019. The Company expects to publish these statements by Monday March 16, 2020 at the latest.

CYBERGUN is a world leader in recreational shooting, named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. During its fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the company posted consolidated revenues of almost €30 million. The CYBERGUN share (FR0013204351 - ALCYB) is eligible for FCPI, PEA and PEA-PME.

