Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) ("the Company"), a shockwave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. CEO of the Company, Kevin Richardson, joined Stock Day Host Everett Jolly.

Richardson began the interview by updating listeners on the Company's background and current projects. "SANUWAVE is a company that's been around for a number of years, but we really hit our turning point in late 2017 to early 2018," said Richardson. "We're a medical device company, and we received our FDA clearance to help treat diabetic foot ulcers," he continued. "We stimulate the body to heal itself," said Richardson when explaining the Company's wound care technology.

Jolly then noted that the Company recently raised $5 million through institutional lenders, and asked how the Company was able to avoid toxic debt and achieve this type of funding. "One of the things we try to do is establish a long-term goal," explained Richardson. "Then what we try to do is break it down into phases; we break it down into milestones so that investors can watch how we're performing," he continued. "If we can perform and meet those milestones, then we can achieve those long-term objectives," said Richardson. "It's really a way of allowing those institutional lenders to measure us," he added. "We're very fortunate to have a great team, and we've achieved or exceeded our expectations over the last year or so," said Richardson. "That's what really got their attention."

"I think SANUWAVE is going from an R&D company to commercialization, where you're going to start monetizing," said Jolly. Richardson shared that the Company went through clinical trials for seven years and has now secured 82 patents. "It's very much driven by R&D and now we've flipped the switch," said Richardson. He then explained that the Company's product is beneficial for both hospitals and insurers, while also offering patients a convenient and effective treatment method. "We always think about how we've got to make the patient happy, the payer happy, and the physician happy."

Jolly then commented on the Company's management team, including the addition of Dr. Tom Price to their Board of Directors. "I'm very proud and happy to have Dr. Price involved with the company," shared Richardson. "He's a kind-hearted guy and has a great head on his shoulders strategically," said Richardson. "He understands the healthcare system and it's going to help us navigate as we move forward," he added.

The conversation then turned to the Company's international sales strategy. "We always try to bring on two to three new partnerships a year," explained Richardson, adding that the Company is currently undergoing the registration process in Brazil and was able to secure expansion into Bolivia at the end of 2019.

Richardson then elaborated on the Middle East's struggle with early adulthood diabetes. "It's going to lead to increased problems, specifically diabetic foot ulcers," said Richardson. "The health problems they are facing are twice what they are here from a diabetes standpoint, so there's a great opportunity for us," said Richardson. "They're not afraid of spending money to help their population, and they know that they have an epidemic." He then elaborated on the adverse effects of foot amputations caused by diabetic foot ulcers. "One of the things we're really good at is amputation prevention," said Richardson. "We offer a statistically significant reduction in amputation when our device is used, and I think that is going to help society in a wonderful way."

To close the interview, Richardson shared that the Company continues to progress towards its long-term goals. "This really is our breakout year where the placements from the past year will turn into revenues this year. As we grow, that footprint will be helping save more limbs and lives across the country and across the world," closed Richardson.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) (www.SANUWAVE.com) is a shockwave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE (Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression) Technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE System, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The device is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron System and orthoPACE System in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shockwave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com.

