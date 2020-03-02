Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGQR ISIN: GB00B1L8B624 Ticker-Symbol: IJIA 
Frankfurt
02.03.20
08:48 Uhr
3,228 Euro
-0,010
-0,31 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EI GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EI GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,118
3,270
16:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EI GROUP
EI GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EI GROUP PLC3,228-0,31 %