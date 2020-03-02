The automotive valvetrain system market is expected to grow by USD 15.87 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Valvetrain System Market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for vehicles with high ground clearance and capacity to accommodate more than five people is on the rise in the US and China. In 2018, high-performance pickup trucks, SUVs, and crossovers contributed to a majority of the sales in these countries. Specifically, in China, the sales of high-performance SUVs and crossovers have been increasing every year. High-performance vehicles require more cylinders to produce the required power and torque. As a result, there is an increase in the number of cylinders, which has led to the use of additional components in the valvetrain system to support the functioning of the cylinders. Thus, the growing preference for high-performance vehicles is expected to drive the demand for automotive valvetrain systems.

As per Technavio, the rising use of dual valvetrain system will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Valvetrain System Market: Rising Use of Dual Valvetrain System

The decline in the quality of air has led governing bodies to implement stringent emission regulations. This has led vehicle manufacturers to equip vehicles with VVT and dual VVT systems to limit emissions. VVT systems control the amount of air entering the combustion chamber to increase the efficiency of combustion. Dual VVT systems control the amount of air recirculated into the combustion chamber. VVT systems require additional units of valves, tubing, limiters, and other components of the valvetrain to ensure effective functioning. Thus, the increasing penetration of dual VVT systems and VVT systems will drive market growth.

"Factors such as the growth of the automotive market in APAC, and the production of large engines will have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive valvetrain system market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive Valvetrain System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive valvetrain system market by product (camshaft, valves, pushrods, rocket arms and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the automotive valvetrain system market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the high demand for automobiles, the growing demand for luxury vehicles and implementation of regulatory norms on vehicle safety and vehicular emissions.

