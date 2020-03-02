Technavio has been monitoring the global timber logistics market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing demand for paper-based packaging. In addition, the increasing demand for timber from the construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the timber logistics market.

The demand for packaging solutions in emerging markets is driving the demand for wood pulp, which is expected to increase significantly over the next decade. In addition, companies across the world are increasingly adopting sustainable packaging such as paper-based packaging instead of plastics. These factors are increasing the demand for wood, which in turn, is driving the demand for timber logistics.

Major Five Timber Logistics Market Companies:

Barloworld Transport (Pty) Ltd.

Barloworld Transport (Pty) Ltd. operates its business through segments such as LINEHAUL AND GENERAL FREIGHT, SPECIALIST CARGO, CROSS-BORDER FREIGHT, ABNORMAL, MODULAR AND PROJECT CARGO, HAZARDOUS CARGO, and REFRIGERATED. The company offers timber transport solutions under its subsidiary, Timber24 (Pty) Ltd.

Biewer Lumber LLC

Biewer Lumber LLC operates its business through segments such as Select Cut, Fencing, Fire Retardant Treated Wood, Standard Grade Lumber, Industrial Grade Lumber, Commercial Lumber, and Permanent Wood Foundation. The company offers timber logistics solutions with a modern fleet of more than 25 company-owned trucks, including flat-bed trailers and Conestoga tarp systems trailers.

Champion Freight (NZ) Ltd.

Champion Freight (NZ) Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Sea Freight, Air Freight, Land Freight, Customs Brokerage, Documentation, and Warehousing. The company provides specialized timber handling and transport services throughout New Zealand and abroad.

Dalaro Shipping AB

Dalaro Shipping AB operates its business through segments such as Seaborne logistic solutions and Return voyages. The company offers a logistic alternative for the Swedish and Finnish forest industry for the carriage of sawn timber to various destinations in Northern Africa.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Bahn AG operates its business through segments such as DB Long Distance, DB Regional, DB Arriva, DB Cargo, DB Schenker, DB Netze Track, DB Netze Stations, DB Netze Energy, and Subsidiaries or Others. The company offers logistics services for the forest-wood industry.

Technavio has segmented the timber logistics market based on the type and region.

Timber Logistics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Industrial roundwood

Fuelwood

Others

Timber Logistics Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

