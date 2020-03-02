Jisc, the UK's research and education not-for-profit that negotiates licences and digital content agreements on behalf of UK universities, and Wiley, a global leader in research and education, have struck a four year "read and publish" agreement that offers researchers at UK universities the means to publish open access (OA) in all Wiley journals at no direct cost to them.

As part of the new agreement, the proportion of OA articles published by UK researchers will increase from 27% to an estimated 85% in year one, with the potential to reach 100% by 2022. The agreement will also enable institutions and their users to access all of Wiley's journals.

Liam Earney, executive director for digital resources at Jisc, says: "This new agreement is a step-change in the transition to open access to UK research. This agreement offers all universities within the consortium, regardless of how much or little they publish, an opportunity to rapidly transition toward full and immediate open access in a financially sustainable way. But it also recognises the importance of access to research materials for students and researchers generally, enabling all universities to access more Wiley content than has been the case."

Judy Verses, Executive Vice President, Wiley Research adds: "We are proud to have supported an OA model with Jisc over the past 5 years in the UK, which is a global leader in driving the transition to open access. By reaching this agreement, Wiley will further accelerate OA in the UK, reinforcing our commitment to keeping our customers at the centre of what we do."

This ground-breaking agreement will enable institutions to control the costs of access and OA publishing. It will also support a simplified process for authors and their institutions, enabling compliance with funder mandates and Plan S.

The agreement begins in March 2020, and all participating Jisc member institutions and affiliated researchers are eligible. The contract will be made publicly available 31 March 2020.

Additional Information

About Jisc

Jisc's vision is for the UK to be the most digitally advanced education and research nation in the world. At its heart is the super-fast national research and education network, Janet, with built-in cyber security protection. Jisc also provides technology solutions for its members (colleges, universities and research centres) and customers (public sector bodies), helps members save time and money by negotiating sector-wide deals and provides advice and practical assistance on digital technology. Jisc is funded by the UK higher and further education and research funding bodies and member institutions. For more information, contact faye.holst@jisc.ac.uk, or call 07443 983571.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005552/en/

Contacts:

Wiley Media Contacts:

Dawn Peters (US): +1 781-388-8408

Penny Smith (UK): +44 1243 770448

newsroom@wiley.com

Follow us on Twitter @WileyNews