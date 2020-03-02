On February 10, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an application from Karessa Pharma Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement a merger plan between the Company and Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ). Today, March 2, 2020, the Swedish Companies Registration Office granted the companies concerned authorization to implement the merger plan in question. Accordingly and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares of Karessa Pharma Holding AB (publ) will be today, March 2, 2020. Short name: KARE ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005506193 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 106031 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.