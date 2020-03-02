CoreDial CRO Ken Lienemann Named to CRN's Channel Chiefs List for the Second Consecutive Year

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions for businesses, announced that Ken Lienemann, its Chief Revenue Officer, has been named to CRN's prestigious 2020 Channel Chiefs list. Recognizing those individuals who are driving growth through professional achievements, high standards and ethics, and dedication to the channel partner community, Channel Chiefs is one of the most popular features produced by CRN, the pre-eminent publication for the technology reseller community.

This marks Lienemann's second consecutive appearance on the Channel Chiefs list. He has been instrumental in guiding CoreDial's growth throughout 2019, which included the launch of several contact center-related partner programs, and the refinement of CoreDial's highly successful UCaaS offerings, which are now available through over 800 partners nationwide.

"Being named a Channel Chief is an honor that really speaks to the effort and commitment of the entire CoreDial team," said Lienemann. "Our Partners' success is our main priority, and the team consistently goes above and beyond to make success a reality for the Channel. I'm proud to be a part of this team and what we're collectively delivering to our Partners. I look forward to being a continued part of the Channel's growth and success well into the future."

Partners can view the full Channel Chiefs feature, as well as Ken Lienemann's listing. For information on CoreDial and its CoreNexa™ UCaaS platform, visit www.coredial.com.

About CoreDial

CoreDial is the leading provider of cloud communications services for businesses and drives channel success through a unique and proven business model that empowers partners to deliver high-value, margin-rich communications solutions. With over 800 partners serving more than 30,000 businesses and 350,000 seats nationwide, CoreDial enables the channel to quickly and cost-effectively provide end-users with compelling, reliable platforms and services that include UCaaS, CCaaS, hosted PBX, mobility, SIP trunking, and SD-WAN. The company's success-focused business model and intuitive self-service capabilities enable Partners to generate recurring revenues, increase profitability, and build customer loyalty.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Learn more at www.thechannelco.com.

