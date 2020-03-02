Digital Ally, Inc. to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 4th at 6:40 AM PST / 9:40 AM EST. Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33465

For the presenting schedule, please visit: https://www.ldmicro.com/events

Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, stated "We are happy to take this opportunity presented by LD Micro to share our excitement about 2020 and beyond. The uniqueness of the virtual conference will allow for us to reach a wide variety of investors that otherwise may not have attended the conference. We look forward to sharing our story."

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View Digital Ally's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/DGLY

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

913.814.7774

9705 Loiret Blvd.

Lenexa, KS 66219

info@digitalallyinc.com

