Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares (amendment)

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, March 2
Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/10/2020
(The "Company")
2 March 2020
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
The following amendment has been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares" announcement released at 16:51 on 28 February 2020.
The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of the following:
- 38,718,299 (previously announced 38,718.299) US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
- 25,812,199 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.
Enquiries:
Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001