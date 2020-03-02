Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares (amendment)

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/10/2020

(The "Company")

2 March 2020

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The following amendment has been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares" announcement released at 16:51 on 28 February 2020.

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of the following:

38,718,299 (previously announced 38,718.299) US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

25,812,199 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001